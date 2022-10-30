-
02:15 PM
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast
The match between India and Proteas will be an interesting clash as the winner of the game will come a step closer to the top two finish. Read More - T20 World Cup 2022, India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA Match Live Online And On TV
-
12:57 PM
India vs South Africa Head To Head Battle
India's head-to-head battle is 13-9 against South Africa in T20Is. In the T20 World Cup games, India has won 4 games so far, and the African nation has won just a solitary game.
-
12:54 PM
India vs South Africa: MATCH DAY Is Here!!!
India will face the Proteas in 3rd match of T20 WC campaign
-
12:25 PM
India All Set To Face South Africa
India is all set to face South Africa in a Sunday thriller in T20 WC 2022. Rohit Sharma-led team would look to continue its winning streak, while South Africa would look to get their campaign on track after they had to share points in one of their games.
More In News
-
India
-
World
-
Breaking News Today, October 30 LIVE Updates: ‘The Wire’ Files Police Complaint Against Researcher Over Meta ArticlesIndia
-
World
-
World
-
World
-
Electronics
T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA Live Updates: India Eye To Extend Winning Streak Against Proteas
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 02:15 PM IST
India will take on South Africa in their third encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Optus Stadium, Perth on Sunday. Both India and South Africa will face off to consolidate their top spot in Group 2. Rohit Sharma-led side is currently at the top followed by Proteas at the second spot, separated by only one point. India has won their both previous games against Pakistan and Netherlands while South Africa shared points against Zimbabwe followed by a victory against Bangladesh. India has a 13-9 win record against South Africa in T20Is. Men in Blue also hold a 4-1 advantage in encounters at T20 World Cups. India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks