T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA Live Updates: India Eye To Extend Winning Streak Against Proteas

India will take on South Africa in their third encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Optus Stadium, Perth on Sunday. Both India and South Africa will face off to consolidate their top spot in Group 2. Rohit Sharma-led side is currently at the top followed by Proteas at the second spot, separated by only one point. India has won their both previous games against Pakistan and Netherlands while South Africa shared points against Zimbabwe followed by a victory against Bangladesh. India has a 13-9 win record against South Africa in T20Is. Men in Blue also hold a 4-1 advantage in encounters at T20 World Cups. India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks