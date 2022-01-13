New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rishabh Pant on Day 3 of the ongoing series against South Africa scored the 4th Test century of his career in Cape Town on Thursday. He registered his maiden ton against South Africa.The opener smashed off runs against Marco Jansen to achieve the feat. He, in 133 balls completed his 100 runs and fourth Test century.

With his fourth Test century, he achieved a milestone and became the first wicketkeeper from India to score a Test century in South Africa and England, and Australia. He is the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a Test century in the country. Prior to this, the highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper against Proteas belonged to MS Dhoni, who hit 90 against South Africa in Centurion in 2010/11.

Meanwhile, this century against South Africa was his fourth century. He had smashed three centuries in Test cricket away from home while he had registered his first and only Test ton at home in March 2021 with 101 runs against England in Ahmedabad.

Pant in 2018 had slammed his maiden Test century against England at Oval. He achieved the milestone and became the first Indian wicket-keeper to hammer a ton in England. In that Test against England, Rishabh slammed 114 runs to achieve the feat.

In the year 2018, a few months later, Rishabh smashed the second century of his career and he registered that ton against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. In that nation too, Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to slam a Test ton with 159 runs in his account.

Posted By: Ashita Singh