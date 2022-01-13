New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Proteas batsman outshines Rishabh Pant's heroic ton in a run chase of 212 as South Africa were 101 for two at stumps on the third day of the third match against India on Thursday. Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 to help India set a 212-run target for South Africa in the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami removed Aiden Markram (16) early but skipper Dean Elgar (30) and Keegan Petersen (48) batted superbly and just before the stumps Bumrah succeeded in taking South African skipper's wicket.

Earlier, India's second innings folded on 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53), and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them. This was the first Test match in 145-year-history where all 20 batters of one team were caught.

The day belonged to Pant as he scored a hundred which is as good as one would ever see and what stood out was his shot selection, which was immaculate.

Skipper Virat Kohli's presence during a 94-run stand definitely helped that he had that guiding light in the middle as he went about his job.

Once Pant had unsettled the line and length of the Proteas pace unit, Dean Elgar opened the field allowing them to rotate the strike but once Kohli perished outside the off-stump, it was only Pant who had to take the burden.

The other highlight was his batting with the tail, taking a single off either the fourth or fifth delivery shielding the Number 9, 10 and 11 as much as possible.

If Pant's learning from his mistake was one good aspect, the same can't be said about Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) as they have now put their careers in jeopardy.

Pujara was again cramped for room on the leg side and the tickle of the gloves was brilliantly taken by Keegan Petersen at leg slip, diving to his right and snapping it up inches ahead of the ground.

In case of Rahane, Rabada bowled a terrific one which kicked from the length and took his gloves and Dean Elgar at first slip caught it after keeper Kyle Verreynne had managed to tip it up with his gloves.As of now, the two have played their last Test for India.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh