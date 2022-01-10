Capetown/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk : India Test captain Virat Kohli – ahead of the third and decisive test match of ongoing South Africa tour – said that he is not too much bothered about the 'outside noise' regarding his form. The top batter of Indian side added that he is just focused on doing the process right and sticking to his basics.

India and South Africa series stands level at 1-1 with the series decider set to begin on Tuesday.

"This is not the first time that people have talked about my form, it has happened a few times in my career. England in 2014 was one of those phases. I do not kind of look at myself from the lens the outside world looks at me with. The standards have been set by me myself, they are not an occurrence from the outside world, and more than anyone else, I take a lot of pride in doing the best for the team and wanting to perform for the team regularly," said Kohli while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

At peace with how I am playing: Virat Kohli

While Kohli is yet to register a century in past couple of years, the skipper said that he is at peace with his performance.

"If all the times you look at yourself and judge yourself on the basis of numbers, I do not think you will ever be content with what you are doing. I take pride in the process I am following and I am at peace with how I am playing and what I have been able to do for the team when there has been a tricky scenario. I have nothing else to worry about but the reality of the situation is that you want to have an impact on the side. I do not think I have anything to prove to anyone,” Kohli said.

Virat Kohli will return to the team for the series-deciding third Test against South Africa in Capetown as he is "absolutely fit" but ruled out the participation of pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Kohli, who missed the second Test because of an upper back spasm, had nets with the rest of the team at Newlands on Sunday. He batted without any visible discomfort, lunging forward to play the drives.

With inputs from ANI

