IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Rilee Rossouw's Century Backed With Brilliant Bowling Give Visitors Consolation Win

South African players celebrating the dismissal during the third T20I against India. (Photo: ANI)

South Africa were on the top in each department against India in the third and final T20I of the series which helped them to defeat the hosts by 49 runs at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

India win the three-match series by 2-1 despite losing the final encounter, It was a historic series win for India as it's their first over Proteas in the shortest format of the game.

Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten maiden century laced with 8 sixes and 7 fours backed with fierce bowling helped South Africa to outclass world no. 1 India.

Indian bowlers continued their flop performance after going on a run-fest in Guwahati. Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel jointly gave 141 in their 12 overs. Only Chahar was able to bag a wicket while Siraj and Harshal went wicketless after India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked visitors to bat.

While it was a disappointing defeat, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik getting some much-needed time in the middle was a positive for the Indian team.

Opening the innings in KL Rahul's absence, Pant looked in ominous form in his 14-ball 27 which included two sumptuous straight drives and a couple of sixes. It was the first time Pant got to bat in the series.

With India playing only five specialist batters, Karthik got to bat at number four and he made good use of the opportunity.

His 21-ball 46 included four sixes, one of them was a sensational scoop off Wayne Parnell. After smoking two sixes off Keshav Maharaj, he went for a reverse hit which led to his undoing.

Chahar once again showed his ability with the bat as he delayed the inevitable with an entertaining 31 off 17 balls.

For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorious was the pick of the bowlers with 3-26 from his 3.3 overs. Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj scalped three wickets each.



Earlier, South Africa got off to a steady start as Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma looked solid. However, India soon got the first breakthrough. Umesh Yadav dismissed Proteas skipper Bavuma for 3 off eight balls with the visitors' score at 30.

de Kock was then joined by Rilee Rossouw and the duo struck a partnership to take team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs. The duo shifted gears to take team's total triple-figure mark in just 10.1 overs, and in the process, the wicket-keeper batter notched up his half-century off 33 balls.

The 90-run partnership was broken when Shreyas Iyer ran out Quinton de Kock for 68 off 43 balls.

Despite losing his partner Rossouw went on to score his fifty off just 27 balls and took his team's total beyond the 150-run mark in 14.4 overs.

Tristan Stubbs then joined 32-year-old Rossouw and the duo together notched up fifty runs in 26 balls. The visitors went past the 200-run mark in just 18.4 overs.

Rossouw-Stubbs went on to score 87 runs for the third wicket. Deepak Chahar went on to break the partnership dismissing Stubbs for 23.

Southpaw Rossouw went on to score his maiden T20I ton off just 48 balls. David Miller walked in to bat and scored 19 off 5 balls to take Proteas' total to a massive 227/3 in 20 overs.

