IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar Almost Attempts Tristan Stubbs' Run-Out At Non-Striker End | Watch

India pacer Deepak Chahar would have sparked debates on the mode of dismissal if he had dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end during the third and final T20I against South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The pacer was on his bowling stride when he saw non-striker Tristan Stubbs backing too far from his crease in the 16th over and Chahar imitated attempting a run-out but returned for his run-up with a smiling face looking at the batter.

Recently, Indian women's side bowler Deepti Sharma drew the attention of the cricket fraternity worldwide when she opted to run Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end during the third ODI of the series at Lord's. She didn't warn the batter prior to dismissing her, however, as the cricketing law doesn't dictate so.

Dean's wicket was the last to be dismissed for England in the run-chase, meaning India won the game by 16 runs to seal a 3-0 series clean sweep.

ICC has recently moved the mode of dismissal from 'Unfair Play' section to the ‘Run out’ section.

Former cricketers had varied opinions on running out of the non-striker as half of them call it within the laws of the game while others find it objectionable and out of 'spirit of the game'.

Coming back to the match, Indian bowlers once again failed to restrict South Africa to a reasonable total as Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten maiden hundred guided them to 227/3 after Quinton de Kock played a knock of 68.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the dead rubber. Indian pacers failed to defend their captain's decision as they leaked too many runs in the match on a dead pitch.