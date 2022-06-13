New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will face South Africa in the 3rd T20I on June 14th at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match between the two will start at 7 pm and will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Indian under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant has already lost two of their initial matches against South Africa. In the upcoming match, India would look to win and stay alive in the 5 match series against the Proteas.

Here's everything from the weather forecast, pitch report to Dream 11 prediction of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I:

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium is expected to assist bowlers as the surface in the ground is said to be bowling-friendly for both pacers and spinners.

IND vs SA Weather Report:

The temperature at Reddy stadium is expected to hover around 31°C during the matchday with 80% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

IND vs SA: Dream 11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Wayne Parnell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Avesh Khan.

IND vs SA: Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant©(wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma©, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA: Full Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

Posted By: Ashita Singh