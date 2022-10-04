IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Angry Deepak Chahar Abuses Mohammed Siraj For Crossing Boundary Rope While Taking A Catch

India pacer Deepak Chahar was seen using abusive words for his teammate Mohammed Siraj after the latter crossed the boundary line while taking a catch of the centurian David Miller during the final and third T20I against South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the last over of South Africa's innings which later turned out a massive over of 24 runs. Chahar was hit for three back-to-back sixes in the 20th over. Off them, the second six would have been a wicket as Siraj misjudged the ball and crossed the boundary while taking a catch.

Deepak Chahar praising Mohammad Siraj for the catch! pic.twitter.com/NkzgPksHgP — Hitesh Dhiman (@HiteshDhiman28) October 4, 2022

While returning to the bowling run-up, Deepak Chahar was seen uttering verbal abuse to Siraj for not completing the catch.

Earlier in the game, Chahar was seen imitating a run-out at the non-striker's end. The pacer was on his bowling stride when he saw non-striker Tristan Stubbs backing too far from his crease in the 16th over and Chahar imitated attempting a run-out but returned for his run-up with a smiling face looking at the batter.

Coming back to the match, Indian bowlers once again failed to restrict South Africa to a reasonable total as Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten maiden hundred guided them to 227/3 after Quinton de Kock played a knock of 68.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the dead rubber. Indian pacers failed to defend their captain's decision as they leaked too many runs in the match on a dead pitch.