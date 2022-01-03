Johannesburg | Jagran Sports Desk: After Indian side led by KL Rahul was bowled out in the first innings for 202, South African bowlers dominated the Day 1 of the second test match at Johannesburg on Monday. The second Test match started with the biggest surprise when KL Rahul walked in for the toss instead of Virat Kohli as the Indian Test captain did not take the field due to upper back spasm.

At Stumps, South Africa scorecard read 35/1 with Dean Elgar (11*) and Keegan Petersen (14*) at the crease. A total of eleven wickets fell on the first day of Johannesburg Test match.

After bowling India out for 202 in the first innings, South Africa got off to a shoddy start as they lost opening batter Aiden Markram in the fourth over. Mohammed Shami trapped Markram in front of stumps to give India a breakthrough. But Elgar and Petersen ensured the hosts didn't suffer any more hiccups as South Africa ended the day with nine wickets in hand.

In the first session, a disciplined bowling performance from South Africa kept India at bay as the visitors lost three wickets in the morning.

In the second session, South African pacers had tightened screws against the visitors to leave them tottering at 146 for 5 till Tea. The hosts' bowlers kept up the pressure as they dimissed KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari post Tea.

Ravichandran Ashwin played a fighting knock of 46 runs in just 50 balls before India were bowled out for 202 in the first innings.

Team India is leading the three match test series 1-0 after recording a smashing win in the first test match at Centurion.

Brief Scores: India 202/10 (KL Rahul 50, R Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4-31) vs South Africa 35/1 (Keegan Petersen 14, Mohammed Shami 1-15)

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma