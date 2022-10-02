IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Live Updates: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against India

-
06:43 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Looking To Seal Series Against SA
"Yes (Would have fielded as well). Just want to come out, play some good cricket and entertain the crowd. We have never beaten these guys here and it's gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game. Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we gotta be a little cautious at the start. We got solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront. We are playing the same team," Rohit Sharma said at toss.
-
06:39 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Score Updates: Ngidi Comes In For Shamsi
South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
-
06:38 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Score Updates: India Playing With Same Team
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
-
06:36 PM
IND vs SA T20I Live Score Updates: India To Bat First!
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked India to bat first in the second T20I of the series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The hosts have won the first T20I and will look to seal the series in today's encounter. The match is likely to get some heavy rain as their is 40% chance of downpour during the game. However, there is a chance of truncated game between the two sides. India will look to better their last performance while Temba Bavuma-led side will look to make a strong come back against World no. 1 T20I team. In absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have been added to the squad. However, it is likely that India will play with same pace attack as last match including Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Deepak Chahar. On the other hand, South Africa will look for a better approach from their batting-order after a debacle in first T20I.