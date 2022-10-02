IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Live Updates: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against India

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The hosts have won the first T20I and will look to seal the series in today's encounter. The match is likely to get some heavy rain as their is 40% chance of downpour during the game. However, there is a chance of truncated game between the two sides. India will look to better their last performance while Temba Bavuma-led side will look to make a strong come back against World no. 1 T20I team. In absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have been added to the squad. However, it is likely that India will play with same pace attack as last match including Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Deepak Chahar. On the other hand, South Africa will look for a better approach from their batting-order after a debacle in first T20I.