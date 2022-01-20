Paarl (Boland Park) | Jagran Sports Desk: Stand-in Captain KL Rahul-led Team India will lock horns with South Africa on January 21 for the 2nd ODI of 3-match series at Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

In the very first ODI, South Africa put in a good effort and defeated India by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on January 19. South Africa opted to bat first and set a target of 297 to be chased by India in the limited over of 50.

Riding high on Bavuma and Dussen's centuries, South Africa nailed India to win the match. Despite Shikhar Dhawan's 79 and half centuries of Shardul Thakur and Virat Kohli, India failed to record their first ODI win.

In the second ODI, Team India will aim to perform better and win the game to level the series. If India won, the third match will act as tie-breaker, However, If South Africa beat India then they will be named series winners.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report and weather forecast, dream Xi and Probable Playing XI of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa at Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa:

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Boland Park is considered as a high-scoring Pitch with a quick outfield. Taking cues from the previous match, the pitch will remain good for batters and might favour pacers in the middle overs. However, Toss winning team choosing to bat first will be at an advantage

Weather Forecast:

The weather at Boland Park in Paarl on Jan 21 will remain sunny with temperature hovering around 39 degrees Celcius and 23 percent humidity. There are no chances of rain as the precipitation remains 0 percent.

Deram 11:

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Venkatesh Iyer, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi

SA vs IND Probable Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin/Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa:

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi

Posted By: Ashita Singh