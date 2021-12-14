New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Amid the buzz over the change in leadership in the Indian cricket team, India's Test captain Virat Kohli is likely to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series when the Men in Blue will clash against South Africa starting from January 19. As per news agency ANI, Kohli has asked the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) to allow him to take a break in January for personal reasons.

According to news agency ANI, quoting sources in the know of the development, Virat Kohli asked the BCCI for a break in January to spend some time with his family. It is important to note that Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika will turn one on January 9, 2022. "Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Last year, when Vamika was born, Kohli had gone on paternity leave after the first Test in Australia in Adelaide. India had lost that game before the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led the side to a historic series win against Australia.

India's tour of South Africa is scheduled to start from December 26 with three-match Test series, in which Kohli will lead the team. Meanwhile, in a major setback for the Indian team, Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series due to a hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal has been named as his replacement. The final Test of the tour will begin on January 11 with the ODIs set to commence from January 19. The ODI squad is yet to be announced for the series.

Last week, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the white-ball skipper and it was confirmed that Kohli would just lead the Test side. The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also spoke about how he spoke to Kohli and he also revealed how he had asked Kohli to not step down as the T20I skipper.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him. We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president added.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan