IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Quinton de Kock Completes Fifty, South Africa Shift Gears

07:52 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Quinton Hits FIFTY!
Quinton de Kock completes fifty off 33 balls after a struggling stint in Guwahati. 100 comes up for South Africa in 10th over. Both Rilee Rossouw and de Kock have shifted gears after setting their eyes on the ball.
07:42 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Quinton de Kock Competes 2000 T20I Runs!
Quinton de Kock completes 2000 T20I runs with a boundary over mid-off fielder in Harshal Patel's over. South Africa 68/1 after 8 overs.
07:40 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Good Over For Proteas!
13 runs from Mohammed Siraj's over. He conceded six and a four in his over. South Africa 61/1 after 7 overs.
07:29 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Umesh Gets First Wicket For India!
Brilliant over from Umesh Yadav as he scalped visiting skipper Temba Bavuma on 3 before being hit for successive fours by Rilee Rossouw in the last two balls. South Africa 38/1 after 5 overs.
07:21 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: GOOD First Over From Ashwin!
Ravichandran Ashwin came to the attack for the fourth over. Just 7 from it as South Africa are 30/0 after 4 overs.
07:14 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Two Quiet Overs For Proteas!
Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Siraj keep it tight in the opening two overs. South Africa 14/0 after 2 overs.
06:44 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: India Eyeing Cleanweep In The Series!
Live action is just minutes away from now!
Huddle time! #TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/gYUjMQTwOB— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2022
06:40 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Arshdeep Misses Out Due To Back Problem!
"We're going to field first. It's a very high-scoring ground, I feel the pitch won't change a lot so nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, Rohit and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We've got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way," said skipper Rohit Sharma.
06:38 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Anrich Nortje Rested, Dwaine Pretorius Comes In
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
06:37 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Three Changes For India
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
06:35 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: South Africa To Bat First!
India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
06:31 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates:
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen
06:30 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates:
India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed
05:59 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates:
Meanwhile, India's ODI side has also started their preparations for the first match in Lucknow.
Hello from Lucknow— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2022
Preps for the #INDvSA ODI series begin. #TeamIndia | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/0y1qjtqmSU
05:50 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates:
Both the teams are geared up for the final T20I encounter before facing each other in the three ODIs, commencing from October 6.
Guwahati ✅#TeamIndia have arrived at Indore for their final T20I against South Africa. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/c55OMTaa9E— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2022
05:47 PM
IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates:
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third and final T20I between India and South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
The third T20I between India and South Africa is a dead rubber on the sheet but in reality, it will serve different purposes for both sides. India will test themselves in absence of their top-order batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli while visitors will look to solve their batting issues before heading to the showpiece T20 World Cup.
A lot has to be achieved in the death overs bowling for India, especially after the last match where Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Axar Patel conceded massive 160 runs in their 12 overs together. in absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, a lot will be at stake for bowlers.
Shreyas Iyer is likely to get start in the playing XI while Rishabh Pant or Virat Kohli will be promoted to open the innings along with Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik will perform the duties in middle-order.
On the other hand, South Africa have to do a lot of work in their bowling as ace pacers Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi are leaking too many runs which is not a positive sign. Apart from bowling, their batting-order is not upto the mark and skipper Temba Bavuma is himself struggling to find rhythm in batting. Quinton de Kock and David Miller returned to form in the last match. The visitors will eye a consolation win in the final match of the series.