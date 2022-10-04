IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Quinton de Kock Completes Fifty, South Africa Shift Gears





The third T20I between India and South Africa is a dead rubber on the sheet but in reality, it will serve different purposes for both sides. India will test themselves in absence of their top-order batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli while visitors will look to solve their batting issues before heading to the showpiece T20 World Cup.

A lot has to be achieved in the death overs bowling for India, especially after the last match where Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Axar Patel conceded massive 160 runs in their 12 overs together. in absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, a lot will be at stake for bowlers.

Shreyas Iyer is likely to get start in the playing XI while Rishabh Pant or Virat Kohli will be promoted to open the innings along with Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik will perform the duties in middle-order.





On the other hand, South Africa have to do a lot of work in their bowling as ace pacers Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi are leaking too many runs which is not a positive sign. Apart from bowling, their batting-order is not upto the mark and skipper Temba Bavuma is himself struggling to find rhythm in batting. Quinton de Kock and David Miller returned to form in the last match. The visitors will eye a consolation win in the final match of the series.