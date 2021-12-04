New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Amid the concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that India's tour of South Africa will 2021-22, will proceed with revised dates and itinerary. The team will participate in a three-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI series starting December 26th, 2021. Originally the tour was slated to begin on December 17.

Postponing the series by a week, both Indian and South African boards announced that the scheduled T20 Internationals are no longer a part of the schedule and both the teams will only play Test matches and ODIs. The four T20s will be played at a later date and Cricket South Africa said it will confirm the venues for the new schedule in the next 48 hours.

The Indians were originally set to leave on December 9 but the travel plans have changed, which means that the Tests will now start on December 26 instead of the previously finalised December 17.

"India's tour of South Africa, 2021-22, will proceed with the revised dates and itinerary. The team will participate in a three-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI series starting December 26," stated BCCI secretary Jay Shah, adding, "the remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date".

"Cricket South Africa can confirm that the India Tour will continue as originally scheduled, with a few adjustment to the logistical arrangements, such as the arrival time of the India Team. The tour is now confirmed and the arrival timings of the India team will be moved out by a week, to allow for effective logistical planning", the CSA said in a statement.

"...CSA is pleased to announce that this tour will also take place under the strictest COVID-19 guidelines," it added. CSA also made it clear the venues will be picked considering the safety of the players. "CSA is also pleased to confirm that the allocation of match venues will still be in respect of the Bubble Safe Environment (BSEs) and therefore the decision on the allocations will take into account the need for safer playing environments," it said.

South Africa's discovery of the Omicron variant has caused much trepidation as cases have soared in the country. The number of new cases in South Africa has zoomed from close to 200 a day in mid-November to over 16,000 on Friday. The Netherlands tour of the Rainbow Nation also had to be abandoned after the emergence of the new variant triggered panic all around the world with many countries imposing travel bans on the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

