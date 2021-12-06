New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket South Africa on Monday released the updated schedule for the upcoming home series against India, which has been pushed back by a week due to the Omicron variant. Now, the Test series against India will start from 26 December in South Africa.

South Africa will host India for a series of 3 Tests and 3 ODIs for now while the T20I series comprising 4 games will be played at a later date.

"It is a pleasure for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to confirm the updated schedule for the India men's tour to South Africa. As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two: the Betway Test and One-Day International series, taking place from 26 December to 23 January 2022 across four venues, following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," the official CSA release stated.

"The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men's World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup," the CSA release further stated.

The updated schedule is as follows:

South Africa Vs India Test:

26-30 December 21 | 1st Betway WTC Test vs India | SuperSport Park, Centurion

03-07 January 22 | 2nd Betway WTC Test vs India | Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

11-15 January 22 | 3rd Betway WTC Test vs India | Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

South Africa Vs India ODI:

19 January 22 | 1st Betway ODI vs India | Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

21 January 22 | 2nd Betway ODI vs India | Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

23 January 22 | 3rd Betway ODI vs India | Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

The first two Tests will start at 13:30 IST (10:00 SAST) while the third will begin at 14:00 IST (10:30 SAST). All the ODIs will start at 14:00 IST (10:30 SAST), the CSA confirmed.

