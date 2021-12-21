Johannesburg | Jagran Sports Desk: In a huge blow for South Africa ahead of the start of the Test series against India, their main pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series due to 'persistent' injury. India and South Africa will play three Test matches and the first Test is slated to begin in Centurion from December 26.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Nortje failed to adequately recover from his injury for the expected Test match bowling loads and has been ruled out of the Test series. However, the CSA did not specify the nature of Nortje's injury in their bulletin. The CSA also said that no replacement will be brought in for the 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who bowled some of the fastest deliveries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Delhi Capitals.

"Proteas bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match, Betway Test series against India, due to a persistent injury. He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in," CSA said in a statement.

Nortje is well known for his exploits in the Indian Premier League where he plays for Delhi Capitals. The Capitals have retained Nortje and not compatriot Kagiso Rabada ahead of the IPL mega auction next month. Rabada will be leading the pace attack in the Boxing Day Test. Nortje, who has so far played 12 Tests taking 47 wickets in 21 innings, is one of the most feared bowlers in the world and his absence would hit the South African team hard.

The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day. It is the Test team's first series since their successful tour to the West Indies in July of this year, where they won the series two-nil. The teams will be playing for vital, ICC World Test Championship points.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan