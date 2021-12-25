Centurion (South Africa) | Jagran Sports Desk: The highly anticipated three-match Test series between Virat Kohli's India and Dean Elgar-led South Africa will begin from December 26. The first Test of the series - the Boxing Day match - will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday inside closed doors in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

Ahead of series, India has a lot of selections dilemmas. The forms of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is a big question as the two have been struggling to score runs for a long time. Besides, India would also need to decide whether they want to go with four bowlers or five batsmen. In case, India decides to field five bowlers, we might see Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur playing the roles of an all-rounder.

However, it is highly unlikely that India will select five bowlers considering the form of the middle order which includes Pujara, Rahane and Kohli.

South Africa remains one country where India is yet to register a Test series win, however, this time, Kohli's team has the best possible chance to register a victory as all the bases in every department are taken care of and there is no particular area that the side seems to be lacking in.

Here's everything you need to know about the dream 11, probable playing XI and full squads of India and South Africa for the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion:

Dream 11:

KL Rahul (vc), Dean Elgar, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Temba Bavuma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Probable playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer/ Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Beuran Hendricks.

Full squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Standby players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Arzan Nagwaswalla

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Sisanda Magala and Duanne Olivier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma