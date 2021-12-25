New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will take on South Africa in the first Test match of the three-match Test series at Centurion on Boxing Day, that is, December 26, Sunday. For the unversed, all three Test matches will be played behind closed doors due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa. India is still in search of their maiden Test series win on South African soil. They will once again be up against a quality Proteas pace attack on a fast and bouncy track. While the SA vs IND Test series will be part of the World Test Championship, the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

The onus to win Test matches outside the sub-continent will be once again on Indian pacers who managed to take 20 wickets in each Test played in India's tour to South Africa in 2017/18 and were also brilliant in India's back-to-back Test series win in Australia. The Indian Test team is on a rampage winning consecutive Test series in Australia and taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in England. Virat Kohli and the company have an opportunity to help India win its first Test match in the 'Rainbow Nation'.

Where to watch India vs South Africa first Test?

Live broadcast of the SA vs IND Tests and ODIs will take place in the following STAR Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

When to watch Ind vs SA 1st Test?

India and South Africa will face off each other in three Tests and three ODIs. The first Test will be played in SuperSport Park, Centurion from Dec 26 to Dec 30 at 1:30 PM IST.

Ind vs SA Test, ODI Series Full Schedule:

First Test (Dec. 26-Dec 30, 2021) - Centurion. Live from 1:30 PM IST

Second Test (Jan. 3-7, 2022) - Johannesburg - Live from 1:30 PM IST

Third Test (Jan. 11-15, 2022) - Cape Town - Live from 2 PM IST

First ODI (Jan 19, 2022) Paarl - Live from 2 PM IST.

Second ODI (Jan. 21, Paarl) - Live from 2 PM IST

Third ODI (Jan. 23, Cape Town) - Live from 2 PM

Ind vs SA Full Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen , Rassie van der Dussen , Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan