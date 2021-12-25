Centurion/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to play the first of three test matches against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The first match of the test series – scheduled to be played between December 26 to December 30 – between India and South Africa will also be the last test match of 2021.

Weather forecast: First test match to be interrupted by rain

If Accuweather’s weather forecast is to be believed, the rain will regularly interrupt the first test match on Day 1 and Day 2. On first two days of the test, there is 60 per cent chance of rain and 40 per cent chance of thunderstorm during daytime. The typical sunny settings of the test matches in South Africa will begin only from the Day 3 of test match.

Centurion SuperSport Park: Pitch report

The fast bowlers are likely to find themselves at advantage in Centurion. However, Indian batters such as KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane who are known for their hard hitting knocks on bouncy pitches may not find it much difficult to play their natural selves’ games at Centurion.

The side batting first in the first inning may find themselves at advantage as the scores decline successively in the subsequent innings at Centurion. India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj will find their pace acumen at test in Centurion.

South Africa have never lost a test series against India at home and would play to maintain their record.

Virat Kohli, too will be keen to prove the acumen of his test captaincy as this is his second test series in South Africa against South Africa. In 2017-18, when Kohli captained his first test series against South Africa, India lost by 2-1. The one match that India won was also its third ever test win in South Africa.

