Centurion (South Africa) | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday ended the third day of first test match of three against South Africa in the driver’s seat by bowling out the hosts for 197 in the third session of the match. Team India, however, lost Mayank Agarwal’s wicket at the cusp of stumps of third day of Centurion test. Mohammed Shami picked a five wicket haul.

Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at Stumps with a lead of 146 runs.

In the third session, Mohammed Shami picked five wickets as India folded South Africa for 197 in the first innings to get a 130-run lead. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets as Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings.

In the second session, India took four wickets as wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock departed on the stroke of the break.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 21/1 South African batters looked in complete disarray as in the third ball itself Mohammed Shami cleaned up Keegan Petersen for just 15.

Mohammed Siraj too joined the party as he dismissed Rassie van der Dussen caught in the gully by Ajinkya Rahane to leave the Proteas tottering at 32 for 4. In the very next ball, Siraj produced yet another gem this time to South Africa's wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock but KL Rahul floored it.

Temba Bavuma and de Kock survived the onslaught to take the hosts beyond the 50-run mark

In the first session, a total of eight wickets fell as India were bowled out for 327 while South Africa ended the essay at 21/1.

Brief Scores: India 327/10 and 16/1 (KL Rahul 5, Marco Jansen 1-4) vs SA 197/10 (Temba Bavuma 52, Quinton de Kock 34; Mohammed Shami 5/44)

