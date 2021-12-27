Centurion | Jagran Sports Desk: Not even a ball could be thrown at SuperSport Park Ground in Centurion due to persistent rain. The lunch break was moved forward amid inspections by the umpires but just when it was getting brighter in Centurion, the rain started back again and covers came back on the field. After the lunch, it started pouring down heavily and ground remained under cover.

The Day 2 was finally called off at 5:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) on accounts of heavy rain.

At the end of the opening day's play, India were strongly placed at 272 for three in 90 overs. KL Rahul was going strong at 122 not out off 248 balls, during which he hit 17 boundaries and one six. Giving him company at the other end was Ajinkya Rahane, on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of eight hits to the fence. Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. Skipper Virat Kohli made 35 off 94 balls. Ngidi (3/45) picked up all the three Indian wickets to fall on the first day of the match.

India are 272/3 with KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) at the crease.

