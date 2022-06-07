New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will face South Africa in the very first game of the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Thursday. This series of India vs South Africa is the first series scheduled after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2022. India in the first T20 of the series will look forward to winning and taking an early lead against South Africa. Here, check out everything from the date, time, and live streaming details of the T20 match between India and South Africa.

IND vs SA 1st T20I -Date

The match between India and South Africa will be played on Thursday, June 9 at 7:00 pm.

IND vs SA 1st T20I- Venue

The match between India and South Africa will be played at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I- Telecast Details

The IND vs SA 1st T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will be available to watch on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I- Live Streaming Details

The audience can watch the online live streaming of the IND vs SA 1st T20I match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa 1st T20- Indian Players to Watch Out For

Hardik Pandya

Umran Malik

KL Rahul

Arshdeep Singh

Dinesh Karthik

IND vs SA T20I Schedule and Timings

1st T20I- June, 9 – Delhi

2nd T20- June 12 – Cuttack

3rd T20I- June 14 – Visakhapatnam

4th T20I- June 17 – Rajkot

5th T20I- June 19-Bengaluru

IND vs SA Full Squads

India: KL Rahul (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

Posted By: Ashita Singh