New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will face South Africa in the very first game of the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Thursday. This series of India vs South Africa is the first series scheduled after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2022. India in the first T20 of the series will look forward to winning and taking an early lead against South Africa. Here, check out everything from the date, time, and live streaming details of the T20 match between India and South Africa.
IND vs SA 1st T20I -Date
The match between India and South Africa will be played on Thursday, June 9 at 7:00 pm.
IND vs SA 1st T20I- Venue
The match between India and South Africa will be played at Arun Jaitely Stadium.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I- Telecast Details
The IND vs SA 1st T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will be available to watch on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I- Live Streaming Details
The audience can watch the online live streaming of the IND vs SA 1st T20I match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India vs South Africa 1st T20- Indian Players to Watch Out For
Hardik Pandya
Umran Malik
KL Rahul
Arshdeep Singh
Dinesh Karthik
IND vs SA T20I Schedule and Timings
1st T20I- June, 9 – Delhi
2nd T20- June 12 – Cuttack
3rd T20I- June 14 – Visakhapatnam
4th T20I- June 17 – Rajkot
5th T20I- June 19-Bengaluru
IND vs SA Full Squads
India: KL Rahul (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen
Posted By: Ashita Singh