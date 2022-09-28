IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep, Suryakumar Star In India's 8-Wicket Win In Series Opener

Unbeaten half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul guided India to eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The stage for the victory was set by the Indian pace bowling unit spearheaded by youngster Arshdeep Singh, who put up a great show with the ball as he scalped three wickets early in the game. Further, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel both scalped two wickets each and kept the South African batters at bay to restrict them for 106/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing a below-par target of 107, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the third over for a duck. Following that, Virat Kohli joined Rahul in the middle. Kohli's stay at the crease was cut-short by Anrich Nortje in the seventh over of the innings after scoring mere three runs.

Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat at no. 4. Both Suryakumar and Rahul started building the innings at slow pace and played with a cautious approach as the bowl was getting the movement from the surface. The duo of star batters gradually increase the run-rate after 10th over and made it look easy to chase the target with 20 balls remaining.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar completed his 50* off 33 balls while on the next ball Rahul Smashed it out of he park to reach his half-century off 56 balls including 4 sixes and 2 fours.

Earlier, Keshav Maharaj top-scored for South Africa with a 35-ball 41, while Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell contributed 25 and 24 respectively as the visitors struggled due to some fine bowling from the Indians.

Apart from the three, no other batter was able to reach the two-figure mark in the match for viitors. Skipper Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs were departed on a duck. Barring Bavuma, three of them were picked on a golden duck.

For India, Arshdeep returned with the best figures of 3-32 while Deepak closed his account it for 2-24.