IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson's Unbeaten 86 Goes In Vain As India Lose By 9 Runs In Lucknow

Sanju Samson's 86-run unbeaten knock went in vain as second-string India faced a nine-run defeat against South Africa in the rain-curtailed first ODI at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 250 in the rain-hit 40-over-a-side game, India suffered an unforgettable start as they lost both openers Shubman Gill (3) and Shikhar Dhawan (4) inside six overs.

Ishan Kishan and debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad then tried to stabilise the innings with a 48-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was stumped by Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi as India slumped to 48 for 3 in 16.4 overs.

Iyer scored a 37-ball 50 and together with Sanju Samson shared 67 runs for the fifth wicket to keep India in the hunt. Iyer decorated his innings with eight hits to the fence before handing a simple catch to Rabada at mid-on off Lungi Ngidi's bowling.

But Samson and Thakur kept India in the hunt with an attacking 93-run partnership of just 64 balls for the sixth wicket. With India needing 45 off the last three overs, Ngidi struck twin blows, dismissing Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav in successive balls to hand South Africa the upper hand.

Needing 30 off the last over, Samson tried his best, smashing one six and three fours but to no avail.

Earlier sent into bat, openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a slow but steady start. The partnership was broken as Shardul Thakur dismissed Janneman Malan for 22 as Proteas lost their first wicket for 49.

A few overs later Shardul struck again cleaning up skipper Temba Bavuma for 8 as the visitors lost their second wicket for 70. In the next over Kuldeep Yadav bowled a beautiful delivery to get rid of Aiden Markram for a duck to leave South Africa in a spot of bother at 71/3.

Heinrich Klaasen then joined wicket-keeper batter de Kock and the duo took their team's total beyond the triple-figure mark. The 39-run partnership between the two was broken by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as he dismissed de Kock for 48 to leave South Africa tottering at 110/4.

David Miller joined Klaasen and these two took the team's total beyond the 150-run mark in 28.3 overs. The Miller-Klaasen partnership continued and the duo crossed the 50-run partnership mark in 45 balls.

Southpaw Miller went on to score his half-century off 50 balls. The Proteas went past the 200-run mark in 35.5 overs. Klaasen too notched up his half-century in 52 balls as the visitors looked set for a big score.

India's fielding was pretty average as they dropped important catches: first Mohammad Siraj dropped Miller and then in the next ball Klaasen was dropped by debutant Bishnoi of consecutive deliveries of Avesh Khan's bowling. The Miller-Klaasen pair went past the triple-figure mark in just 84 balls and took the team's total to 249/4 in 40 overs.