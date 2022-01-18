Paarl | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India under KL Rahul Captaincy will take on South Africa for the very first ODI match on January 19, Wednesday. The match happening at Boland Park in Paarl South Africa will begin at 10:30 am IST. India will play an ODI match for the very first time after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Team Captain.

India was slated to play 3 ODIs and 3 Tests against South Africa. In which South Africa defeated India in the Test series by 2-1. The Proteas lost the first Test against India but they made a fabulous comeback in the next two matches by 7 wickets each.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report and weather forecast about the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa:

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Boland Park is considered as a high-scoring Pitch with a quick outfield. The pitch is expected to help pacers to unsettle the batsman. Team choosing to bat first might score big.

Weather Forecast:

The weather in Paarl on January 19 will remain clear with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celcius. However, there is a rain prediction on Jan 18 which may lead to a high percentage of humidity in the weather. There are no chances of precipitation on Wednesday.

India’s Updated ODI Squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

