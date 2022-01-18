Boland Park (Paarl) | Jagran Sports Desk: India under KL Rahul captaincy will lock horns with South Africa for the first ODI of 3 match series at Boland Park, Paarl in South Africa on January 19, 2022. Both the teams will be looking to start fresh as they have not played even a single ODI for the past few months.

The much-anticipated match will start at 10:20 am IST on Wednesday. Ahead of the series, Washington Sundar who was slated to join the squad tested positive for the Test and got ruled. Team India lost the Test Series against Proteas by 2-1 and will be looking to get back and register a handsome win while South Africa will surely look to continue their winning streak.

India will play two more ODIs on January 21st at Boland Park, Paarl and third one on January 23rd at Newlands Cricket Ground, South Africa.

Here's everything you need to know about the dream 11, probable playing XI, and full squads of India and South Africa for the Boland Park 1st ODI in Paarl:

Ind vs Sa ODI Dream 11:

Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur

Probable playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzuvendra Chahal

South Africa: Lungi Ngidi, Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnel, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj

Full Squad of both sides:

India ODI Squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh