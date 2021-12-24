Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Yash Dhull's team India will on Saturday lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan led by Qasim Akram in the ninth edition of the U19 Asia Cup. The match, which will be played at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will begin at 11 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Here's everything you need to know about the highly anticipated match between the two arch-rivals:

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match?

The match between India and Pakistan will be played on December 25 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. The match will begin at 11 am IST.

How to watch India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match?

The group stage matches of the tournament will not be streamed anywhere. However, Star Sports through Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live telecast and live stream of the final game of the Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast:

It is expected that the temperature in Dubai will hover between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius on Saturday and will stay humid throughout the day.

India vs Pakistan Pitch Report:

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 of Dubai will likely be a balanced one and provide equal assistance to batsmen and bowlers in the first half of the game. However, in the second half, it might assist the bowlers more.

Probable playing XI of both sides:

India: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaikh Rasheed, Yash Dhull (captain), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (wk) and Vicky Ostwal.

Pakistan: Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (captain), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer and Awais Ali.

Squad of both sides:

India: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay and Vicky Ostwal.

Pakistan: Qasim Akram (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood and Zeeshan Zameer.

