Ind Vs Pak, T20I World Cup 2022: ICC Releases Standing Room Tickets For India Vs Pakistan Clash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will release standing room tickets for the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan at the MCG, to be held on October 23.

This decision of ICC came after every seat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Men's T20 World Cup, dubbed the 'greatest rivalry' in world cricket was sold within five minutes of its sale being live.

The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday 23 October. General ticket allocations previously sold out within five minutes of going on sale in February. A limited number of ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours packages also remain available for purchase," added the ICC.

"Over 4,000 standing room tickets and a limited number of additional seated allocations will be released from 12pm AEST today at t20worldcup.com. The standing room tickets will be available for $30 and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. All fans are encouraged to create their T20 World Cup ticketing account in advance due to the anticipated demand for the additional tickets," said the ICC.

The ICC further said that they will also launch an official re-sale platform closer to the event's opening match on Sunday, October 16.

"Fans who miss out on tickets can still book their place to see the world's best cricketers at other T20 World Cup matches, with kids tickets starting from just $5 and adult tickets from $20."

"Tickets are also still available to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final, also being played at the MCG on 13 November."

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will feature 16 teams playing 45 matches with the final to play Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It's the first time Australia will host the Men's T20 World Cup after hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in February - March 2020.