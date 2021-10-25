New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Pakistan on Sunday scripted history after it defeated India by 10 wickets at their inaugural game at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021, winning their first-ever World Cup game against the Men in Blue. Following the massive setback, India skipper Virat Kohli accepted that his team was "outplayed" by Pakistan in the match, adding that they will take the learnings from it.

"Cricket is beyond and above anyone else and we definitely respect the game and we never take any opposition lightly and neither do we differentiate between opposition," he said. "On the day, if we haven't played good, we accept it and give credit to opposition as well. We don't create any other scenarios of knowing what went wrong and correct that move forward in a positive manner".

As India lose their first-ever game against Pakistan in World Cups, we at Jagran English will take a look at why Virat Kohli's men lost against their arch-rivals on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

1. Rohit Sharma's inability to play inswinging yorkers:

Rohit Sharma lately has become India's best batsman across formats. However, his inability to play inswinging yorkers proved fatal for India again on Sunday after Shaheen Afridi dismissed him for a golden duck. Notably, Rohit was also dismissed in a similar fashion by Mohammed Amir in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

2. Poor shot selection:

Following the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Virat Kohli had steadied the innings for India along with Suryakumar Yadav. However, just when things started to settle, Suryakumar Yadav played a needless short and tried to play a cut short off Hasan Ali only to get himself caught behind.

3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's poor form

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's selection in the playing XI was a question of debate as his recent form has not been good. Despite that, he was selected in the playing XI due to his vast experience, but Bhuvneshwar failed to live up to the mark as he conceded 25 runs from three overs.

4. Did India miss an extra spinner?

India went with three pacers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah -- on Sunday. However, only Bumrah was looking to pose a threat as the Pakistani batsmen smashed Shami and Bhuvneshwar. Several cricket experts later suggested that India should have played an extra spinner as both Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja looked good on Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma