Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday scripted history after he became the first batsman in the world to score more than 500 runs against Pakistan in limited-overs International Council (ICC) tournaments. The 32-year-old achieved this feat during his side highly octane match against Pakistan at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Playing his last T20I World Cup as a captain, Kohli scored 57 runs off 49 balls, hitting five fours and a solitary six against Pakistan on Sunday, helping India set a 152-run target for their arch-rivals. This was Kohli's third 50 against Pakistan in T20I World Cups.

Notably, Kohli on Sunday was dismissed for the first time against Pakistan in T20I World Cups. He now has a hundred and four fifties against the Men in Green with an average of over 100 in ICC tournaments.

Following is the list of players with most runs against Pakistan in ICC events:

Virat Kohli: 500 runs in 11 games

Rohit Sharma 328 runs in 10 games

Sachin Tendulkar: 321 runs in six games

Shakib Al Hasan: 284 runs in six games

Ross Taylor: 274 runs in seven games

Sir Vivian Richards: 253 runs in five games

Shane Watson: 250 runs in eight games

Kohli, meanwhile, on Sunday was lauded by former cricket legends and fans for his innings against Pakistan. "COMETH THE HOUR, COMETH THE MAN One more brillant knock under pressure from skipper Virat Kohli. Need to pick up early wickets and win the power play to put pressure on Pakistan," tweeted former India legend VVS Laxman.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Harshal Patel also lauded the 32-year-old and said that his energy is "contagious". "Whether he (Kohli) is playing for India or RCB, his energy is pretty much the same, and his passion for the game, his passion to win the game is, I think, I've never seen that in anybody," he said.

