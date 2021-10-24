Dubai (UAE) | ANI: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who stole the show on Sunday with his brilliant bowling against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup, said he worked hard on polishing his skills in nets before the match.

Shaheen Afridi got the better of Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3) and India were reduced to 6/2 in the third over. The Pakistan pacer revealed that the plan was to pick early wickets and come back in the death overs to scalp some more.

"Glad I was able to execute the team plan. The plan was to pick early wickets and then come back in the death and pick wickets again," Shaheen Afridi told host broadcaster Star Sports after mid-innings.

"I worked hard on my swing yesterday in the nets. It becomes easy for batsmen if it doesn't. I didn't mind going for runs in order to pick up wickets," he added.

India skipper Virat Kohli once again showed what it takes to be a big match player as he hit a quality 57 to take India to a respectable 151/7 in the 20 overs against Pakistan.

Shaheen, who dismissed Kohli in the 19th over, said the ball is coming nicely onto the bat and hopefully Pakistan will be able to chase the score easily.

"[On the chase] The new ball will be difficult but the ball is coming onto the bat nicely. Hopefully, we'll be able to chase this easily," he signed off.

