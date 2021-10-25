New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India cricketer Mohammed Shami is being subjected to online abuse after the Men in Blue suffered a defeat against arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC T20I World Cup on Sunday.

After India failed to defend their total of 151 runs and witnessed a defeat by 10 wickets, cricket fans lashed out as they started passing derogatory statements on Mohammed Shami.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also saw some unruly fan behavior and the trolls have also not been kind to him, as he is also being criticized for his captaincy during the game.

After witnessing setbacks in the game, internet users started criticizing the Indian team especially the pacer Shami and filled his Instagram post with questionable remarks. While many other fans condemned the online abuse of the cricketer and asked Team India to support his teammate.

One Twitter user commented, "Team India needs to take the knee for Shami. Now," while another one wrote, "And then there are some Indians. How shameless are they to fill #Shami's Comment section with filth and hate? I feel ashamed to be a part of such radical society."

Team India needs to take the knee for Shami. Now. — saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) October 24, 2021

And then there are some Indians. How shameless are they to fill #Shami's Comment section with filth and hate. I feel ashamed to be a part of such radical society. #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/EyJM4xsiAB — Vinay Pande (@iamvinaypande) October 24, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

"We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat, they gave us absolutely no chances," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs. We needed those 15-20 extra runs and for that, we needed a good start but Pakistan's bowling didn't allow us to get those extra runs," he added.

What are your thoughts on this hatred against Shami? Do share.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh