Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and explosive wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday outclassed the Indian bowling line-up to help their team clinch their first-ever win in T20I World Cups against India. While Rizwan scored 79 off 55 balls, hitting three massive sixes, his opening partner and skipper Babar played a captain's knock of 68 off 52 balls, helping Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in ICC T20I World Cup 2021.

Earlier in the day, Babar won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. His decision to bowl first proved correct after Shaheen Afridi (4-0-31-3) got Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in the very first over. Afridi later got KL Rahul for 3, helping Pakistan strengthen their situation.

Though skipper Virat Kohli, who played a brilliant knock of 57 off 49 balls, helped India steady the innings, wickets kept falling at the other end. Kohli got support from Rishabh Pant (39 off 30 balls) during a 53-run stand but had to do the bulk of heavy lifting in a pressure cooker scenario, something he has been accustomed to for the past one decade.\

Suryakumar Yadav (11 off 8), Ravindra Jadeja (13 off 13) and Hardik Pandya (11 off 8) failed to get a start against Pakistan as India were restricted to just 151 runs in their 20 overs.

India needed quick wickets, but Pakistan openers -- Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan -- smashed the Men in Blue to all corners of the park, chasing 152 runs without losing a wicket with 13 balls to spare.

"We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances," said Kohli after the match.

Meanwhile, Babar said, "this was the team's effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us a lot of confidence and our spinners were very good as well. We applied our plans and got the results".

Brief scores:

India: 151/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 57, Rishabh Pant 39; Shaheen Afridi 3/31) vs Pakistan.

Pakistan: 152 for no loss in 17.5 overs (Babar Azam 68 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 79 not out).

