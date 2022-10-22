T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Players To Watch Out For In Blockbuster Clash

India's Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav take part in a practice session on the eve of the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan. (ANI Photo)

Indian team will look to continue their stellar T20I form when they take the field against arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-octane clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. India have recently won the T20I series against Australia and South Africa on home soil. Men in Blue in fact defeated Australia in a warm-up fixture by six runs in Brisbane.

Both India's and Pakistan's performance will depend on their in-form players. India have an upper hand in the batting department while Pakistan dominate the pace bowling. Here are the players to watch out for in the blockbuster clash:



Suryakumar Yadav

India's batting will be highly reliant on Suryakumar's form. He will be the key to India's batting in the T20 World Cup in Australia. The right-handed batter is the second-ranked T20I batter in the ICC rankings. He has been in consistent form with three fifties in his last four innings. He has the ability to score quick runs irrespective of the bowling attack.



Mohammad Rizwan

Rizwan plays the role of wicketkeeper and opening batter and is a vital cog in Pakistan's batting line-up. He is leading the run-scorers chart for his country for quite a long time. He is currently no. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world. A lot will depend on Rizwan's shoulders if Pakistan want to prolong their stay in the tournament.



Shaheen Shah Afridi

The left-arm pacer has the potential to dismantle India's top-order which he did in the last year's T20 World Cup. His return after recovering from a knee injury will bring the firepower back in their pace attack which was missing in the Asia Cup.



Hardik Pandya

Hardik proved what an all-rounder can do for the side in the Asia Cup. His four overs and quick runs in the middle order will be the key for India. He is one of the few players in world cricket who are match-winners in each department of the game.