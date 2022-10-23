T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK Live Updates: Stage Set For High-Octane Clash Between India And Pakistan At MCG

Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The matches between two neighbouring countries are more than just a cricket clash it's a never-ending rivalry on and off the field.





Men in Blue will look to forget about their last World Cup defeat against Pakistan and start with a fresh approach to the match. India have been enjoying decent form in the T20Is cricket and are at the top of the standings in the format. India won the back-to-back series against Australia and South Africa on home soil while Pakistan lost against England on their home turf.





Meanwhile, coming back to the game, India and Pakistan both will look to start their quest for a second title with a win. There is a possibility of rain during the match but however, the fans will get a curtailed match in case of rain.