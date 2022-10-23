-
11:57 AM
IND vs PAK Live Score Updates:
Relive all the encounters between India and Pakistan in the T20I World Cups so far including the first-ever T20I in the inaugural World Cup in 2007.
— ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022
An old rivalry
Relive their colourful ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup history
It doesn’t get bigger than this! pic.twitter.com/j0CyQ8uhVM
-
11:46 AM
IND vs PAK Live Score Updates:
Indian team is all set to take on their first opponent of the T20 World Cup.
Pre-match build-ups done— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2022
Team preparations done
IT IS TIME FOR #INDvsPAK #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QPyMQrbZVI
-
11:01 AM
IND vs PAK Live Score Updates:
The records are in favour of India as they lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup by 5-1. Read the full story here:
-
10:56 AM
IND vs PAK Live Score Updates:
From Suryakumar Yadav to Mohammad Rizwan, here are the players to watch out for in the blockbuster clash.
-
10:51 AM
IND vs PAK Live Score Updates:
Indian batters including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul had a net session on the eve of their clash against Pakistan in front of hundreds of their supporters.
It wasn't a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z3ZiICSHL8— BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2022
More In News
-
World
-
India
-
World
-
India
-
Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali 2022 Party: Bollywood Divas Make Heads Turn With Their Festive Looks | See PicsEntertainment
-
T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK Live Updates: Stage Set For High-Octane Clash Between India And Pakistan At MCGCricket
-
Today Deals
T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK Live Updates: Stage Set For High-Octane Clash Between India And Pakistan At MCG
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 11:57 AM IST
Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The matches between two neighbouring countries are more than just a cricket clash it's a never-ending rivalry on and off the field.
Men in Blue will look to forget about their last World Cup defeat against Pakistan and start with a fresh approach to the match. India have been enjoying decent form in the T20Is cricket and are at the top of the standings in the format. India won the back-to-back series against Australia and South Africa on home soil while Pakistan lost against England on their home turf.
Meanwhile, coming back to the game, India and Pakistan both will look to start their quest for a second title with a win. There is a possibility of rain during the match but however, the fans will get a curtailed match in case of rain.