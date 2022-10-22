IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2022: Rain To Play Spoilsport In India vs Pakistan Clash? Check Weather Forecast, Reserve Day Details

One of the much-anticipated and high-octane India vs Pakistan which is to be held on the occasion of Choti Diwali 2022 on October 23rd at the T20 World Cup 2023 in Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground is just a day away and fans are beaming with excitement. Ahead of the match, both teams are preparing tirelessly in the nets to mark their campaign opener with a win. However, it does look like the weather can play a spoilsport and ruin all the excitement.

Let us tell you that, for the past couple of days, Australia's Melbourne is reported to receive rainfall and the weather conditions on October 23rd are very likely to remain the same.

According to the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, there has been 4.2 mm of rain on Saturday since 9 am local time. In addition, a minor flood warning has also been issued, starting from Saturday, October 22, 11:57 am till Sunday, October 23, 11:57 am (AEDT).

“Water levels of the Werribee and Lerderderg Rivers at various locations are rising in response to the rain,” as mentioned on the website.

Meanwhile, Accuweather.com has also predicted an 80 per cent chance of precipitation on Sunday, when India vs Pakistan game is scheduled to be played which can make the conditions a bit severe.

The tournament opener on Saturday that is between Australia and New Zealand is also facing the same rain threats. A weather department for October 22nd has predicted a very high (95 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

India vs Pakistan Clash: Will there be a Reserve Day?

Meanwhile, the match between India and Pakistan starts at 7 pm local time, which is 1.30 pm IST. However, if rains play a spoilsport, a minimum of five overs per side need to be possible for a match to take place and there are no reserve days for the group stage, a facility available only for the semi-finals and the finals.

One must also know that the warm-up match between India and New Zealand was also cancelled due to rain on the day of the clash. Now, cricket fans can only hope that the weather remains sunny so that an iconic clash between India and Pakistan can happen.