IND Vs PAK T20 Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

-
06:48 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates: Here The Pitch Report
"I am looking at a pitch you can trust. It's not two-faced like the one we had in Sharjah. The grass is similar on both sides. The groundsmen have put in a little more work and as a result you can see grass coming out of this surface. The grass is slightly drier than than when Afghanistan played Sri Lanka. There'll be a lot more carry on this pitch. Any team winning the toss will bowl. Whatever moisture is there, you can get first use of it. We haven't seen any dew as yet. The spinners might get a bit of purchase," said Sanjay Manjrekar
-
06:44 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates:
Stay tuned for all the updates as toss is just minutes away from now.
-
06:18 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates: 'No Bowler From This Group Can Replace Shaheen'
"I've talked to the bowlers before. I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen. The way he (Shaheen) has performed in the past 1-2 years, no bowler can come into the side and fill his shoes. But, we can get another Shaheen and this is an opportunity for our other fast bowlers. The way Naseem and Dahani have performed.. and Haris is already a part of the side, so we are hopeful,"said Mohammad Rizwan on the absence of Shaheen Afridi.
-
05:50 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates: Pandya To Return
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to play today's match against Pakistan after being rested for the clash against Hong Kong. In last game against Pakistan, Pandya struck unbeaten 33 off 17 to get his side over the line in a thrilling blockbuster game.
Hello from the Dubai International Stadium for #TeamIndia's first Super Four clash against Pakistan #INDvPAK | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/va2dA2jCnH— BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2022
-
05:40 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates: What Will Be Pakistan's Probable Playing XI?
Pakistan's Probable XI: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali.
-
05:37 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates: What Will Be India's Probable Playing XI?
India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/R.Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
-
05:29 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates: Will Avesh Khan Play Today?
Avesh Khan missed training on the eve of the game with fever and could miss the clash today. His economy was on higher side in both the matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong.
-
05:25 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates: Who Will Replace Jadeja?
In absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel is likely to get chance in the side as he is the only left-hand spinner in the side.
-
05:06 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Pitch Report:
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always supported the batsmen, thanks to its short straight boundaries. The average first innings score here is 160-170. The seamers, however, can extract some bounce from the pitch.
-
04:51 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates:
India will be without the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the remainder of the Asia Cup due to an knee injury. On the other hand, Pakistan will miss pacer Shahnawaz Dahani in the match against India due to a side strain.
-
04:39 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates:
Pakistan's squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.
-
04:35 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates:
India's squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda.
-
04:32 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates:
Indian team sweat it out in the nets ahead of their another intense clash against Pakistan in Super 4.
Match Day— BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2022
Ready for the #INDvPAK game #TeamIndia | #Asiacup2022 pic.twitter.com/foLgZHoWZ3
-
04:08 PM
IND Vs PAK Live Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
Top News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Ghulam Nabi Azad Announces New Jammu And Kashmir-Based Party, Says People Will Decide Its Name And FlagIndia
-
'Friendship To All, Malice To None': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina On Balancing Relations Between India, ChinaWorld
-
Cricket
-
Entertainment
IND Vs PAK T20 Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
Sun, 04 Sep 2022 07:02 PM IST
What a cricketing monsoon fanatics are having as the two arch rivals India and Pakistan are ready to meet again in a span of a week. The two highly competitive teams thrive to play against each other due to obvious political reasons. Rohit Sharma-led side will face Babar Azam's men in the Super 4 round of the ongoing Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium. In their Group stage encounter, India got better of Pakistan in a thrilling fixture by five wickets at the same stadium. However, this time last game's star Ravindra Jadeja will not be available for India due to an knee injury. On the other hand, Pakistan will be without the services of their pacer Shahnawaz Dahani who has picked up a side strain. India are 8-2 ahead in head-to-head encounters in T20Is. Both the teams will look to win the game to support their entry for the final.