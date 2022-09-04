IND Vs PAK T20 Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

What a cricketing monsoon fanatics are having as the two arch rivals India and Pakistan are ready to meet again in a span of a week. The two highly competitive teams thrive to play against each other due to obvious political reasons. Rohit Sharma-led side will face Babar Azam's men in the Super 4 round of the ongoing Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium. In their Group stage encounter, India got better of Pakistan in a thrilling fixture by five wickets at the same stadium. However, this time last game's star Ravindra Jadeja will not be available for India due to an knee injury. On the other hand, Pakistan will be without the services of their pacer Shahnawaz Dahani who has picked up a side strain. India are 8-2 ahead in head-to-head encounters in T20Is. Both the teams will look to win the game to support their entry for the final.