Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 India Look To Take Revenge On Pakistan In High Octane Clash

Rohit Sharma led side will open their Asia Cup campaign in a high octane clash against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium today. India will look to take revenge of their last year's defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. This time a charged up Indian side will lock horns at the same venue -- Dubai International Stadium -- where they last played each other. Both the teams are playing without their premier pacers due to injuries. India will miss Jasprit Bumrah while Pakistan will play in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi.