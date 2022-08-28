Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 India Look To Take Revenge On Pakistan In High Octane Clash

-
Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, both teams got a good news today as for India head coach Rahul Dravid joined the players after testing negative for COVID19 while for Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali joined the squad who was named as Mohammad Wasim's replacement.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Group A match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 04:09 PM IST
Rohit Sharma led side will open their Asia Cup campaign in a high octane clash against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium today. India will look to take revenge of their last year's defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. This time a charged up Indian side will lock horns at the same venue -- Dubai International Stadium -- where they last played each other. Both the teams are playing without their premier pacers due to injuries. India will miss Jasprit Bumrah while Pakistan will play in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi.
28 August 2022