IND vs PAK: It's 8-5 In India's Favour In Asia Cup | Head-to-Head Record

One of the greatest rivalries in the cricketing world is set to be reignited after a gap of nine months. Cricket fans across the globe have been kept away from the high voltage action of India-Pakistan and now the buildup for the heavyweights is colossal. India is set to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener on Sunday, August 28.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match will take place in Dubai and in the tournament, India will be entering as defending champions, having won the competition in the 50-over format in 2018 in the UAE as well as in the T20I format in 2016 in Bangladesh. India has also won the most titles (7) out of 12 Asia Cup tournaments.

This will be the first meeting between these two teams after facing off in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE where Pakistan secured a 10-wicket victory over India to register their maiden world cup win over the nation.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in the history of the Asia Cup. One of the matches between the countries ended with no result while, in the 13 matches, India has won 8 times while Pakistan has secured victory in 5 matches.

Here's a look at India vs Pakistan Head-To-Head Stat In Asia Cup History:

Matches Played – 14

India Won – 8

Pakistan Won – 5

1984 Asia Cup edition- India beat Pakistan by 54 runs.

1988 Asia Cup edition- India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets.

1995 Asia Cup edition- Pakistan beat India by 97 runs.

1997 Asia Cup edition- Match was abandoned due to rain.

2000 Asia Cup edition- Pakistan beat India by 44 runs.

2004 Asia Cup edition- Pakistan beat India by 59 runs.

2008 Asia Cup edition- India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.

2010 Asia Cup edition- India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets.

2012 Asia Cup edition- India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.

2014 Asia Cup edition- Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket.

2016 Asia Cup edition- India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.

2018 Asia Cup edition- India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets.

2018 Asia Cup edition- India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets.