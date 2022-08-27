India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Strong Indian Team Ready To Take On Injury-Stricken Pakistan

Nothing but a win will be expected by Indian fans across the globe when Men in Blue will take on Pakistan in the high-voltage clash of the Asia Cup on Sunday, August 28. Rohit Sharma led team will be preparing to take revenge of their humiliating 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup while Babar Azam and his company will look to come close to India's 8-5 head-to-head record in the continental cup.

A lot has been changed in the Indian team since they have last played against Men in Green. Virat Kohli has stepped down from the role of captaincy and head coach Ravi Shastri has been replaced by Rahul Dravid in the Indian squad. For Asia Cup, National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman has been appointed as the interim head coach of the touring Indian team in absence of Dravid as he contracted COVID19 before team's departure to Dubai.

The biggest boon to the Indian side is that Pakistan is playing without the service of their premier left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen played a crucial role in his side's win as he picked the top-three -- Kl Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- of Indian batting line-up. His 3-31 performance earned him the Player of the Match award in that game. In fact, Pakistan don't have any left-arm pacer in their Asia Cup squad.

Pace bowling is a concern for both the teams in the continental cup as their first-choice pacers are injured. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are spending time in rehabilitation at NCA in Bengaluru.

India have an advantage over Pakistan in the batting line-up as they have the trio of Rahul, Rohit and Kohli who have the potential to complete the match within themselves irrespective of the target. Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya provide the middle-order firepower to the side.

Whereas Pakistan's top-order consisting of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is a world-class pair but their middle-order lacks consitency despite having some big names in it. Players like Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed completes their middle-order.

In the spin-bowling department Pakistan have Shadab Khan supported by Usman Qadir, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz while India have four spinners including R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja.

The match will start at 7.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium while the toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.