Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: Will Take Wins Like This Any Day Over Usual Victories, Says Rohit Sharma

India registered a five-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opening match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday but it was not so dominating play by the Men in Blue as there were moments when Rohit Sharma-led side was outclassed by the opponents.

Talkking about his experience of the high octane clash, Rohit said it was a bit challenging but he would welcome such victories over usual wins as players have clarity of their roles.



India's top-three -- KL Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12) and Virat Kohli (35) failed to wrap the match within themselves despite chasing a modest target of 148. Hardik Pandya's 33 off 17 supported by Ravindra Jadeja's 35 off 29 helped India to beat Pakistan by five wickets.

"Halfway through the chase, we still knew that we can win irrespective of the situation. We had the belief and when you have that belief, these things can happen. It's about giving clarity to the guys so that they know their roles well. It was a bit challenging but I'll take wins like this any day over usual victories," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

For the first time in T20I for India all the 10 wickets were taken by the pacers. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar scalped four wickets while Hardik Pandya bagged three dismissals. Lauding India's pace attack Rohit said the bowlers adapted well to the conditions and heaped special praise on Pandya's bowling and batting.

"Yes, they (India's pace bowling) have come a long way in the last year or so and they have adapted well to different situations. Since the time he (Hardik) has made his comeback, he's been brilliant. When he was not part of the team, he figured what he needs to do to his body and his fitness regime, and now he is clocking 140+ easily," Rohit said.

"His batting quality we all know and it's been brilliant since his comeback. He is a lot calmer now and more confident about what he wants to do, whether it's with the bat or with the ball. He can bowl really quick, we saw that today with those short balls. It was always about just understanding his game and he's doing that well now. In a high-pressure chase with 10 rpo needed, you can panic but he never showed any of that," he added.

India will next face Hong Kong at the same venue on Wednesday, August 31.