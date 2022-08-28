Ind Vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI For India Vs Pakistan Match

One of the most highly anticipated games of the Asia Cup 2022 will be played on Sunday (August 28) between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with Rohit Sharma's side seeking revenge against the Babar Azam-led team for the 10-wicket loss they received at this very venue 10 months back during the ICC T20I World Cup. The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) while the toss will take place at 7 pm.

HERE's ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WEATHER FORECAST, PITCH REPORT, DREAM 11 PREDICTIONS, PROBABLE PLAYING XI, AND FULL SQUAD OF INDIA VS PAKISTAN GAME, ASIA CUP 2022:

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Weather Forecast:

There's a good news for the fans as the Rain Gods are expected to stay away from Dubai on August 28 (Sunday). The wind speed will be around 11 km per hour while the humidity level is expected to be 55 per cent. Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 27 to 40 degrees Celsius.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always supported the batsmen, thanks to its short straight boundaries. The average first innings score here is 160-170. The seamers, however, can extract some bounce from the pitch. On the other hand, the spinners could be handy in the middle overs.

Dream 11 Prediction:

Rohit Sharma (c), Babar Azam (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Haris Rauf, and Arshdeep Singh.

Probable Playing XI Of India And Pakistan:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/ Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Full Squad Of India And Pakistan:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, and Hasan Ali.