India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Wasim Akram Lashes At Broadcasters For Messing Up With Pakistan's Playing XI

Pakistan legendary cricketer Wasim Akram reacted angrily at the broadcasters in the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan after they displayed the wrong playing of the Men in Green at Dubai International Stadium. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Babar Azam led Pakistan in the high voltage fixture.

Both the teams are playing against each other after almost 10 months as they last met in the ICC T20 World Cup in October. India suffered a massive 10-wicket loss against Pakistan which was played at the same venue.

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf shared the team's playing XI with Akram before the match but the latter was surprised to see the wrong playing XI as it featured Hasan Ali over Shahnawaz Dahani.

“I am very happy with the Pakistan XI. I wanted Shahnawaz Dahani...Hasan Ali is playing, Rauf is playing. I thought Dahani is playing, but obviously he is not in the team. Guys are you sure this is the playing XI. Obviously I was wrong. I was told by Yousuf that Dahani is playing. So if the batting coach does not know there is something wrong somewhere," Akram said during the live broadcast of the match.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.



India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.