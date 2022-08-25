IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Activates Beast Mode In Nets Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

Team India in all its glory has started their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 which gets underway in Dubai. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the campaign opener on Sunday almost a year after since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

For India, superstar batsman Virat Kohli has joined the camp back and started training for the upcoming big match of India vs Pakistan. For a while now, Kohli's performance has been in question as he has been battling a significant block while batting.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen sweating in nets as he is facing spinners and repeatedly stepping out to them, hitting boundaries. During the nets, Kohli slog-swept all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a six-over deep mid-wicket. The ball was timed well as it went over the ropes.

Now, Asia Cup 2022 is a big tournament, that will provide Virat Kohli with the right opportunity to gain his form back and get back in the game like the player he is. Ahead of Asia Cup 2022, in an interview, Virat said that he is ready and knows that he is batting well and that the condition is easier for him now.

“I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me,” Kohli said on the Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

Meanwhile, fans are in love with a video wherein all of Virat Kohli can be seen meeting and shaking hands with Pakistan's Babar Azam and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan while heading towards team India's warm-up session.

India will clash with Pakistan on Sunday, August 28 in their campaign opener and the second game of Asia Cup 2022