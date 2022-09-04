IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Unbeaten India Have Edge Over Pakistan in Super 4s

Stage is all set for the another India vs Pakistan blockbuster in the ongoing Asia Cup as the two sides will meet in the Super 4 round of the tournament at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In the tournament so far, Rohit Sharma-led side have not lost a single game they played. Men in Blue have played all their matches in Dubai while Pakistan have played their last game against Hong Kong in Sharjah where they registered 155-run victory, their biggest win by runs in T20Is.

Both the teams are struggling with same concerns as both skippers Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam are yet to get going in the tournament. Rohit scored 12 and 21 while Babar 10 and 9 in the two games of the continental cup so far. Apart from the top-order, both the teams will miss one member of their last playing XI. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup after he sustained an knee injury. On the other hand, Men in Green will miss pacer Shahnawaz Dahani in the game against India due to a 'suspected side strain injury'.

India are riding on the success of their middle-order in the competition so far as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jadeja made it tough for the opponents to debacle them. For Pakistan, Babar's form is a point to be discussed while Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah are making contributions with their bats. Rizwan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 121 runs from two matches.

The pace bowling line-up of India led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh looked out of touch against Hong Kong as Avesh and Arshdeep conceded above 11 runs per over and only got one wicket each. Bhuvneshwar remained economical and grabbed a wicket also. In the game against Pakistan, India may look to change their pace attack. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Jadeja bowled tight against Hong Kong and grabbed a wicket each. In absence of Jadeja, either Ravinchandran Ashwin or Ravi Bishnoi will find a spot in the playing XI.

Pakistan's seam attack will be spearheaded by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in absence of Dahani. Youngster Naseem had a great outing against Hong Kong as he returned with the figures of 2-7 from his two overs. Spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will try to replicate their last game's success where they shared seven wickets among them.