IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid Refrains From Using 'Sexy' Word, Praises Indian Bowlers

Ahead of India's Super 4 clash Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Men in Blue head coach Rahul Dravid lauded his bowlers and while drawing comparison with their opponent's bowling line-up he was about to speak the word but paused a bit and then smiled and escaped from the 'S' word.

Dravid was asked about Pakistan bowling attack's performance against India in their last game where they got openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply in the match. The veteran Indian batter admitted to the fact that Pakistan have good bowling side but also mentioned that India bowled well to restrict Pakistan to 147.

"Yes, they bowled well, I won't deny that. Of course they are a good bowling side. But we also bowled well to restrict them to 147. Yes, sometimes in the numbers, it will show that someone bowled at 145 kmph, someone at 147 kmph, but at the end of the day, bowling analysis is most important," Dravid said.

"Whether you are bowling at 135 or 145 or 125, whether you are swinging the ball or not, you are judged by the results. And bowling analysis of our fast bowlers was also pretty good. So I respect their bowling, certainly, but I am very confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well," he added.

He then started off on his next sentence "Might not be as.." and then stopped.

"Wanted to use the word, but I can't use that word, the word in my mind is coming out of my mouth, but I can't use it," Dravid said, to the amusement of the reporters present.

A reporter asked if the word he wanted to use was "exuberant".

"No, not 'exuberant'. It's a little bit... four letters, starts with 'S', but ok. We might not look glamorous, but we have got some guys who produce results," Dravid concluded his answer.

India got the better of Pakistan in their Group A fixture by five wickets after bundling them to 147. In their second match, India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs.

Coming to the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's exit from the tournament will be big blow for the side. However, Pakistan will also miss Shahnawaz Dahani in game against India due to side strain.