'Manhoos Govt': Pakistani Politician Blames PM Shehbaz Sharif Over Babar Azam's Side Defeat To India In Asia Cup

Pakistan on Sunday lost to India by five wickets in their inaugural game of the Asia Cup 2022, leaving their fans disappointed. While experts were busy trying to analyse the reasons for the team's loss, a Pakistani politician blamed the Shehbaz Sharif government for Babar Azam-led side's defeat against India.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain - a senior member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the country's former Information and Broadcasting Minister - said that Pakistan didn't lose the game due to the team's fault, but because of the present government, which is "manhoos" (unlucky).

"It's not the team's fault, the imported government is unlucky (manhoos)," he said in a roughly translated tweet in Urdu.

ٹیم کا قصور نہیں امپورٹڈ حکومت ہی منحوس ہے #IndiaVsPakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 28, 2022

It should be noted that there have been reports of Pakistan government's negligence toward its players. Earlier this month during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), a noted Pakistani mediaperson had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attitude towards the athletes and asked the country's government to learn from him.

"This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her. Ever saw such message from Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals," the mediaperson, Shiraz Hassan, had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan was defeated by Rohit Sharma-led India, thanks to Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance. Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26).

India: 148 in 19.4 overs (Hardik Pandya 33 no off 17 balls, Ravindra Jadeja 35 off 29 balls).