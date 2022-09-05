IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Played Better Than Us, Says Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praises on Pakistan team after facing a five-wicket win in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a 182, Mohammad Rizwan's blistering 51-ball 71 and Mohammad Nawaz's quickfire 20-ball 42 helped Pakistan to outclass India in their second meet of the ongoing continental cup. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their Group A match at the same venue on August 28.

Rohit said that this defeat will taught them how to defend this kind of total.

"We understand the pitch gets slightly better in the second innings. It's a good learning for us. I thought it was a good score. Any pitch, any conditions when you get 180 it's a good score. We got to learn a lot today - what sort of mindset we need to have when defending a score like that. Like I said you've got to give credit to Pakistan. They've played better than us," said Rohit after the match.

"It's a high pressure game we know that. You've got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly. Games like this can bring the best out of them if they deliver. These are the games that can make them. They've done it in the past. There's a class in the other team as well. And we're not surprised with that," he added.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's 60 off 44 balls including a six and 4 fours helped India to post 181/7 in 20 overs. He smashed his 32nd T20I fifty and surpassed Rohit to have most fifty-plus scores in T20I matches.

"The form is brilliant (talking about Kohli). Needed someone to bat long when the others were getting out. He batted with that tempo as well. Virat getting that score was crucial from the team's point of view. Wickets of Hardik and Rishabh was not needed at that time. But we want to play with an open mindset. While taking that approach you'll not always have success," Rohit said.

India will next face Sri Lanka in their Super 4 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, September 6.