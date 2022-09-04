IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Defeat India By 5 Wickets In Super 4 Thriller

Mohammad Rizwan's blistering 51-ball 71 and Mohammad Nawaz's quickfire 20-ball 42 steered Pakistan to defeat India by five wickets in a thrilling Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 182, skipper Babar Azam failed to get going and departed after scoring 14 runs. Fakhar Zaman joined Rizwan in the middle and added a brief partnership for the second wicket. The duo helped the side to reach 50-run mark. Yuzvendra Chahal got the second wicket in the 9th over.



In a surprise move, Mohammad Nawaz came up in the order and the move worked for Pakistan. Nawaz performed his task well and played his shots freely all-around the ground. He played a knock of 42 studded with two sixes and 6 fours. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged him in the 16th over. In the next over, Pandya got better of Rizwan as he departed after scoring 71 including 2 sixes and 6 fours. At that time, pakistan were struggling at 147/4 in 16.5 overs.

Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali played cautiously andwaited for loose balls to play their shots. They added a brief partnership of 33 off 17 balls to keep their side in the game. Pakistan were required 26 runs from 12 balls. Asif and Khushdil amassed 19 runs from Bhuvneshwar's 19th over, taking the equation to 7 from 6 balls.

In the last over, Arshheep's second ball was hit to four by Asif and on the 4th ball he was sent back to the pavilion by the pacer. pakistan required 2 from 2 balls. Iftikhar Ahmed hits the ball straight towards long-on for two runs to get his side over the line with a ball to spare.

For India, all the bowlers — Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal — took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's second fifty of the tournament helped India to post 181/7.

India got off to a flying start as the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got going from the first over. The duo added 50 runs in no time. Haris Rauf got the first breakthrough for Pakistan as Rohit departed after scoring 16-ball 28. Rahul too got removed in the 7th over for 28 off 20 balls.

Last game's hero Suryakumar Yadav got out after scoring 13 runs. Virat Kohli held his end strong despite losing wickets from the other end. Rishabh Pant (14), Hardik Pandya (0) and Deepak Hooda (16) failed to leave their impression of the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Kohli smashed his 32nd T20I fifty and surpassed Rohit to have most fifty-plus scores in T20I matches. Kohli departed in the last over after scoring 60 off 44 balls including a six and 4 fours.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan was pick of the bowlers with 2-31 from four overs.