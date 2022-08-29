Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya's Last-Over Six Helps India Pull Off Heist Against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's contribution with the bat hepled India to beat Pakistan by five wickets in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Pandya's last over six will go down in history as one of the iconic moments of the India vs Pakistan clashes. He remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 studded with of curse a six and four boundaries. Full credit to Jadeja for playing a role of an anchor in an highly competitive encounter. Jadeja smashed 35 off 29 balls including two sixes and two fours. Jadeja partnered with Virat Kohli (35) and Suryakumar Yadav (18) for brief stints.

Pandya stole the show for India for his all-round effort in the match. First he took three wickets in bowling and later played a match-winning innings for the side.

The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India. With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

India lost the opener KL Rahul (0) early in the innings. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steered the innings for some over but the former got out after scoring 12 runs. To surprise, Jadeja walked in to bat and joined Kohli in the middle. India lost Kohli in quick succession as Mohammad Nawaz strikes again. Kohli departs for 35 in his 100 T20I game.

Suryakumar and Jadeja added 36-run for the fourth wicket stand. Suryakumar departed after scoring 18 runs as he was bowled out by Naseem Shah in the 15th over.



Pandya joined Jadeja in the middle and steered the side to 100-run mark and then close to victory as the duo accumulated 52-run for the fifth wicket partnership. Nawaz bagged Jadeja in the final over but Pandya did it all with style and put his side over the line.

Earlier, India decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya set up the game nicely for India. Bhuvneshwar bagged four wickets while Arshdeep got two scals. Avesh Khan clinched one wicket apart from Pandya's three-wicket haul.

For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam failed to get glory and was removed by Bhuvneshwar in the third over after scoring 10 runs. Mohammaz Rizwan top-scored for Men in Green with 43 runs including a six and four boundaries while Iftikhar Ahmed played a 28 off 22. Tailander Shahnawaz Dahani also added some crucial runs as he smashed 16 off 6 despatching two sixes. Pakistan were bundled out for 147.